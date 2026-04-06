Mateus Fernandes News: Scores late goal in FA Cup

Fernandes scored one goal to go with 10 crosses and five tackles (three won) in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout loss against Leeds United.

Fernandes dragged West Ham back into the tie in the 93rd minute, crashing home the rebound after Jarrod Bowen's shot hit the post off an Adama Traore setup and slotting it in to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the first of two stoppage-time goals that sent the match to extra time. He ended his 120-minute shift with one goal, one shot and one chance created. Fernandes also made his presence felt on set pieces and with his defensive work in midfield, racking up a season-high 10 crosses and five tackles to cap off his performance.