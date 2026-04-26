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Mateus Mane News: Creates three chances Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Mane had two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Mane was Wolves' most productive attacker Saturday, setting season highs with three chances created and four accurate crosses. He also took two off-target shots and took two corners on the attack. He added one tackle and one interception in his productive full 90 minutes of action.

Mateus Mane
Wolverhampton
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