Mateus Mane News: Creates three chances Saturday
Mane had two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Mane was Wolves' most productive attacker Saturday, setting season highs with three chances created and four accurate crosses. He also took two off-target shots and took two corners on the attack. He added one tackle and one interception in his productive full 90 minutes of action.
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