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Mateus Mane News: Leads match in crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Mane generated two shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Mane played until the 89th minute Saturday and held a decent match for himself, as the attacker earned 11 crosses, leading the match in that stat. This is also a season-high for crosses in a match for the attacker, beating his last best by two. However, he still hasn't seen a goal contribution in nearly four months, with his last coming Jan. 3.

Mateus Mane
Wolverhampton
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