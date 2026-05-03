Mateus Mane News: Leads match in crosses

Mane generated two shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Mane played until the 89th minute Saturday and held a decent match for himself, as the attacker earned 11 crosses, leading the match in that stat. This is also a season-high for crosses in a match for the attacker, beating his last best by two. However, he still hasn't seen a goal contribution in nearly four months, with his last coming Jan. 3.