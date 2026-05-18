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Mateus Mane News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Mane scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Fulham.

Mane gave Wolves the lead in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fulham, receiving Hee-Chan Hwang's layoff at the edge of the area before firing a powerful strike past Bernd Leno at the near post in the first half in front of a home crowd saying farewell to Premier League football. The 18-year-old Portuguese winger was also involved in the match's decisive moment, committing a reckless foul inside the box in first-half stoppage time that led to Antonee Robinson's equalizing penalty, while adding three key passes, five crosses and three tackles. Mane has now scored three Premier League goals and added one assist across 26 appearances this season, with his performances during a difficult Wolves campaign standing out as one of the few genuine positives as the club prepares for life in the Championship.

Mateus Mane
Wolverhampton
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