Mane scored in the 69th minute to bring the scores all-square at 1-1 as Wolves were able to gain their third result in a row. This was the teenager's fourth start in a row, and he has scored in each of the last two matches. This was the second time this season that he has taken three or more shots this season and both have come in away matches in Merseyside in the last four games. The goal saw the youngster take a pass which was slightly behind him and at full pace, control the ball and place the shot around Jordan Pickford into the corner.