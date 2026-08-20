Mateusz Bogusz News: Creates three chances
Bogusz took one shot (on goal) and created three chances during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Vancouver.
Bogusz was held off the scoresheet but led Houston with his three chances created in the match. The forward has combined for four shots, five chances created and two crosses over his last three starts.
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