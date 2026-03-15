Mateusz Bogusz headshot

Mateusz Bogusz News: Involved in two of three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Bogusz scored a goal and had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing four times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 3-2 win over Portland.

Bogusz set up Guilherme in the 62nd minute before scoring the game winning goal himself in the 105th minute of Saturday's match. The goal involvements were the first this season for the attacker as he's combined for eight shots, six chances created and nine crosses through the opening three MLS matches.

Mateusz Bogusz
Houston Dynamo
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