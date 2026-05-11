Mateusz Bogusz News: Scores goal against former club

Bogusz scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.

Bogusz pushed it to 3-1 in the 51st minute of Sunday's road win at LAFC, staying alert to clean up his own rebound after Hugo Lloris denied his first effort and then burying the second chance into the bottom-left corner against his former squad for his second MLS goal of the season. The Polish forward spent two seasons with LAFC, highlighted by a breakout 2024 run where he racked up a career-best 20 goals in all competitions, and this poised finish at BMO Stadium slammed the door on any comeback hopes after Nathan Ordaz had cut it to 2-1 before the break. Bogusz now sits on two goals through 11 MLS appearances this season.