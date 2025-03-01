Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateusz Bogusz headshot

Mateusz Bogusz News: Scores opener at Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Bogusz scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Bogusz fired a perfect free-kick shot to the top right angle of the goal in the 62nd minute of the draw. He also won four of his 16 duels while committing five fouls during the match. The goal was his first in five Liga MX games, but he had already made interesting contributions to his side's attacks in previous appearances. He played a No. 10 role behind strikers Giorgos Giakoumakis and Angel Sepulveda in the weekend clash.

Mateusz Bogusz
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now