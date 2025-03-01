Mateusz Bogusz News: Scores opener at Mazatlan

Bogusz scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Bogusz fired a perfect free-kick shot to the top right angle of the goal in the 62nd minute of the draw. He also won four of his 16 duels while committing five fouls during the match. The goal was his first in five Liga MX games, but he had already made interesting contributions to his side's attacks in previous appearances. He played a No. 10 role behind strikers Giorgos Giakoumakis and Angel Sepulveda in the weekend clash.