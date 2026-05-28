Mateusz Bogusz headshot

Mateusz Bogusz News: Takes five shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Bogusz recorded five shots (two on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.

Bogusz led Houston matching his season-high in shots, but couldn't find the back of the net. The midfielder also made his most tackles (three) in the campaign to help on defense. He did receive his second yellow card in 14 appearances (13 starts), though.

Mateusz Bogusz
Houston Dynamo
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