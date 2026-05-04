Mateusz Bogusz headshot

Mateusz Bogusz News: Two shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Bogusz generated two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Bogusz had a productive outing Saturday, highlighted by him tying a season high with two shots on target. He also recorded four crosses for the third time this season and created one chance in his fourth consecutive outing. Although he's now gone without a goal contribution in seven straight matches, his high volume of shots, in addition to his solid creative production, suggests more goal contributions are on the horizon.

Mateusz Bogusz
Houston Dynamo
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