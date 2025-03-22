Fantasy Soccer
Mateusz Klich headshot

Mateusz Klich News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 11:01am

Klich (quadriceps) is among the substitutes for Saturday's trip to Cincinnati.

Klich should be available for limited minutes after being excluded from the previous game due to a minor issue. He used to be a corner kick taker for D.C. United in the 2024 season, but that hasn't been the case since his move to Atlanta, so his value could be reduced to passes and defensive stats if he gets playing time as either Tristan Muyumba's or William Reilly's substitute.

Mateusz Klich
Atlanta United
