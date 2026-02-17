Mateusz Kochalski Injury: Should play Wednesday

Kochalski was absent for Saturday 1-0 win over Imisli but is expected to be an option for Wednesday's match against Newcastle, according to his Offside Plus AZ.

Kochalski sat out the last match as a precaution after a slight injury in the match before, but is already on the mend, with the goalie appearing to be an option for UCL play. With their normal backup out, this is solid news for the club as he should assume a starting role immediately, having yet to miss an appearance in the competition. Fabijan Buntic is slated as the backup, although he is unlikely to receive the nod.