Mateusz Kochalski News: Allows six goals in loss
Kochalski registered eight saves and allowed six goals in Wednesday's 6-1 defeat versus Newcastle United.
Kochalski was left exposed for much of the contest and could do little to prevent the goals, finishing with eight saves, his second time reaching that tally this campaign. He returns for Tuesday's second leg facing an uphill battle, with Qarabag needing a miracle on the road to advance.
