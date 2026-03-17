Matheo Raab Injury: Could be done for season

Raab has been reported to have suffered a broken hand and will miss the rest of the season, according to Jo Meissner of Bild.de.

Raab was already known to be dealing with a hand injury but could be looking at a worse outcome, as the goalie has been claimed to have suffered a broken hand. With only a few months left in the season, this would likely end his campaign. He is their backup, so if this claim is true, it is a minor loss, as Frederick Ronnow (ankle) is training and fit again.