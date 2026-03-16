Matheo Raab Injury: Out for time being

Raab (hand) is out for the time being due to a hand injury, his club confirmed.

Raab ended his first start of the season in pain after punching a ball, leading to a hand injury that will leave him out for the time being. He can be expected to miss out until at least after the international break, likely to be assessed during the break. Frederik Ronnow (ankle) will likely work back into his starting role over the next week after losing their backup keeper.