Matheo Raab Injury: Suffers hand injury

Raab made six saves and kept a clean sheet before ending Sunday's 1-0 victory against Freiburg with a hand injury that doesn't look good, he commented to the media, according to Kicker. "This doesn't look good, we'll do some tests tomorrow. At the time, I only felt pain. We couldn't make any more changes. I just wanted to get through those last few minutes as best I could."

Raab got the starting nod in Sunday's win over Freiburg due to the recent injury to Frederik Ronnow (ankle) but picked up an issue of his own late in the match while trying to punch away a cross. The backup goalkeeper will be evaluated over the coming days to determine the extent of the problem and whether he will need time on the sidelines to recover. The club will be hoping the injury is minor because if both keepers are unavailable, third keeper option Carl Klaus would have to step in between the posts.