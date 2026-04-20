Matheus Cunha Injury: Could return after groin discomfort

Cunha left the weekend's match against Chelsea due to a groin issue, but the team is hoping to have available for the upcoming meeting with Brentford, Rob Dawson of ESPN reports.

Cunha scored the winning goal before being forced to leave the pitch last Saturday, and he would likely remain one of the team's top attacking options if fully healthy. The forward has taken multiple shots in six consecutive league games, notching two goals during that period. However, if the fitness issue prevents him from seeing his usual action, Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee would be viable alternatives.