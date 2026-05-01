Matheus Cunha Injury: Hopeful to face Liverpool

Cunha (groin) is hopeful for Sunday's match against Liverpool, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Matheus has done a little bit of work, so we're hopeful. We're not sure, but we're hopeful."

Cunha was training Thursday, which is leading to a potential return, as the attacker appears to be a late call for Sunday. He will likely need to train over the next two days before a fitness test ahead of the match, with that deciding if he is fit to play. With the forward an integral part of the team this season, they will hope to have him as an option, starting in 26 of his 30 appearances while recording eight goals and two assists.