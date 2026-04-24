Matheus Cunha Injury: Not in team training Thursday
Cunha (groin) was on a recovery day Thursday as he continued to work to regain full fitness, the club reported.
Cunha's availability for Monday's clash against Brentford remains in doubt as he looks to overcome a groin discomfort he suffered during the previous game versus Chelsea. He's a key piece of the Red Devils' attacking unit, so he'll likely start if he avoids a major injury. Otherwise, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo could be involved on the wings. Prior to this issue, the Brazilian scored twice over his last four matches played.
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