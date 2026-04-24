Matheus Cunha headshot

Matheus Cunha Injury: Not in team training Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 11:46am

Cunha (groin) was on a recovery day Thursday as he continued to work to regain full fitness, the club reported.

Cunha's availability for Monday's clash against Brentford remains in doubt as he looks to overcome a groin discomfort he suffered during the previous game versus Chelsea. He's a key piece of the Red Devils' attacking unit, so he'll likely start if he avoids a major injury. Otherwise, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo could be involved on the wings. Prior to this issue, the Brazilian scored twice over his last four matches played.

Matheus Cunha
Manchester United
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