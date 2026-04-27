Matheus Cunha Injury: Out as expected
Cunha (groin) is out for Monday's match against Brentford.
Cunha is not with his teammates Monday as expected after no progress was made in his groin recovery. He will now look ahead to their massive game against Liverpool on Sunday, needing to have their best options available for the win. The club does miss the Brazilian when he is out, recording 10 goal contributions in 30 appearances (26 starts).
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