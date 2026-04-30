Matheus Cunha Injury: Trains Thursday

Cunha (groin) trained Thursday and is a potential option for Sunday's match against Liverpool, according to his club.

Cunha is working towards being an option again, as the attacker has rejoined his teammates in training. This leaves him just needing to boost his fitness level to play against Liverpool, having a further two days to recover. With his 10-goal contributions, he has been a major part of the team this season, likely to be inserted back into the starting XI immediately once he is fit enough.