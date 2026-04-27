Matheus Cunha Injury: Unlikely to face Bees

Cunha (groin) is still in discomfort and is now doubtful to face Brentford on Monday, according to Sully Talkz.

Cunha appears to be set for a game out as his groin issues remain, with the attacker unable to train earlier in the week, leading to his expected absence Monday. This is a rough turn for the attacker and club, as he will likely miss a highly important match to take control of third place in the league. He will now focus his efforts on the Liverpool match on Sunday, an even more important match as the season comes to a close. Amad Diallo will likely enter on the right flank while Bryan Mbeumo moves to the left due to Cunha's expected absence.