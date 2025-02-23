Matheus Cunha News: Bags winner at Vitality

Cunha scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus AFC Bournemouth.

Cunha posted an outstanding performance Saturday, he netted the game's only goal from one of the two shots he placed on target. The Brazilian was also active across the field engaging in 16 duels (winning five) and placing eight crosses (one accurate). He was subbed after 89 minutes. The striker is in white hot form and has now found the net in each of Wolves last four matches.