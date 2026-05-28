Matheus Cunha News: Could be regular starter for Brazil
Cunha could be a regular starter for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Brazil's lone true striker in the squad is 19-year-old forward Endrick, so Cunha might be asked to deploy in that position with the support of Raphinha, Vinicius Junior and potentially Neymar (thigh) behind him. Cunha has played as a striker in the past, and he's coming off a successful season with Manchester United, tallying 10 goals and two assists in 33 EPL outings (29 starts) in 2025/26. Cunha's versatility and ability to play across the attacking third should give him consistent minutes regardless of his role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now