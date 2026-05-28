Matheus Cunha headshot

Matheus Cunha News: Could be regular starter for Brazil

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Cunha could be a regular starter for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil's lone true striker in the squad is 19-year-old forward Endrick, so Cunha might be asked to deploy in that position with the support of Raphinha, Vinicius Junior and potentially Neymar (thigh) behind him. Cunha has played as a striker in the past, and he's coming off a successful season with Manchester United, tallying 10 goals and two assists in 33 EPL outings (29 starts) in 2025/26. Cunha's versatility and ability to play across the attacking third should give him consistent minutes regardless of his role.

Matheus Cunha
Manchester United
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