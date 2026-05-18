Matheus Cunha News: Finds back of net

Cunha scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest.

Cunha was back on the scoresheet Sunday as he found the back of the net in the 55th minute, his club's second goal of the contest. This marks a third goal in his past five outings, with 18 shots during that span. He is up to 10 goals and two assists in 33 appearances (29 starts) this campaign.