Matheus Cunha News: Nets in loss

Matheus Cunha scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Matheus Cunha couldn't quite do enough to earn a point at Anfield, but he did find the back of the net during the loss. It's a nice goal for the attacker, who has really taken on the leading role for Wolves. He will have some more favorable matches to try and work in the coming weeks, though Wolves aren't likely to dominate many matches.