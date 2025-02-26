Fantasy Soccer
Matheus Cunha headshot

Matheus Cunha News: Nine crosses, six shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Cunha had six shots (three on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Fulham.

Cunha's nine crosses are his second-highest in a Premier League game this season. Even though the attacking midfielder's latest goal streak has ended, it did not finish without a valiant effort on his part. In three of four appearances for February, Cunha logged multiple shots on goal, averaging 2.3 total in the category this month.

