Cunha doubled the lead in the 56th minute by smashing a first time finish from a tight angle after Casemiro's disguised pass. He also believed he had earned a first half penalty, but VAR ruled the foul began just outside the box. Cunha was quieter for the rest of the match, but was in the starting XI for the first time since three games due to Patrick Dorgu's injury (hamstring) and has not seen his level drop, as the Brazilian has scored two goals and added one assist across that stretch, contributing in every appearance and showing he can operate effectively from the left wing.