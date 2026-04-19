Matheus Cunha News: Scores lone goal of match

Cunha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 25th minute.

Cunha came up with the game-winning goal Saturday as he was the lone player to find the back of the net, scoring in the 43rd minute. This would come off of two shots, a decently clinical game, as he earned an eighth goal this season. He now has two goals in their past four appearances, with 10 goal contributions in 30 appearances this season.