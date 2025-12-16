Cunha scored against Bournemouth on Monday with a close-range finish after a poor defensive clearance and could have added more, firing eight shots for the second straight match but repeatedly denied by the opposing goalkeeper. Back to full fitness after a recent knock, the Brazilian has now logged three consecutive appearances and should play a key role going forward, especially with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set to depart for AFCON. He has recorded one goal, one assist and 19 shots over his last three Premier League appearances.