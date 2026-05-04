Matheus Cunha News: Scores Sunday

Matheus Cunha scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Liverpool.

Cunha found the back of the net during Sunday's win, a heroic goal to earn all three points in the rivalry. The striker has been inconsistent, but with United finding their footing of late he's had the chance to shine. If the United attack keeps operating at its best, Cunha should have plenty of upside.