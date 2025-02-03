Matheus Cunha News: Signs new contract

Cunha has signed a new long-term contract with Wolves, according to the club.

Cunha is here to stay at Wolves after spending the past few seasons with the club. The Brazilian extended his stay with the club by four-and-a-half years after signing a new contract. This will keep him around through the 2029 season, and he is expected to hold a crucial role until then. He has started in 21 of his 23 appearances this season while notching 11 goals and four assists, serving in his second season as a regular starter.