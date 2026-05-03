Matheus Cunha News: Starts Sunday

Cunha (hip) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Liverpool.

Cunha was seemingly working towards a return Sunday, and that has come to fruition, as the attacker is now starting immediately. The club now gains back an elusive winger who will create more pressure in the final third, spreading out the defense further to cover their multiple options. He should remain a starter to end the season, recording eight goals and two assists in 30 appearances (26 starts) this season.