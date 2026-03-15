Matheus Cunha headshot

Matheus Cunha News: Stellar offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Matheus Cunha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Aston Villa.

Cunha was heavily involved with a goal and seven crosses, getting back among the scorers after a tough February. He has a favorable matchup looming against Bournemouth, a team which has given up 46 goals through 30 Premier League contests.

Matheus Cunha
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now