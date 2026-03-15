Matheus Cunha News: Stellar offensively

Matheus Cunha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Aston Villa.

Cunha was heavily involved with a goal and seven crosses, getting back among the scorers after a tough February. He has a favorable matchup looming against Bournemouth, a team which has given up 46 goals through 30 Premier League contests.