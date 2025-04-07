Fantasy Soccer
Matheus Cunha headshot

Matheus Cunha News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Cunha is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Cunha has completed his multiple-game ban and is set to return in the Wolves' next match against Tottenham on Sunday. The forward has been a key player for the team, scoring five goals in his last six appearances across all competitions. He will return directly to the starting XI and provide a significant boost for the team.

Matheus Cunha
Wolverhampton
