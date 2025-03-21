Matheus Cunha News: Will be out multiple games

Cunha (suspension) was handed an extension of his previous ban for the red card he was shown against Bournemouth in the FA Cup on March 1.

Cunha's initial ban was for three games across all competitions, but he received another extra game, as well as a fine, for his actions. He has completed two matches already, but he's also set to miss the Premier League matches against West Ham United and Ipswich Town. This means the earliest he'll return will be against Tottenham Hotspur on April 13.