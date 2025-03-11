Matheus Doria News: Scores in win over Tijuana

Doria scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and made one tackle, eight clearances and two interceptions during Sunday's 4-3 win over Tijuana.

Doria not only had solid defensive numbers despite the fact that his team struggled to hold off the opposition, but was even more important offensively as he scored his team's first goal with a spectacular and acrobatic backheel finish off a corner kick just after the hour mark and then suffered the penalty that led to the second goal. The center-back, who now has two goals this season, has been amazing as of late, with 14 clearances, seven interceptions and three blocks over his last three starts.