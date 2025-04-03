Matheus Franca News: Short but excellent season debut

Franca scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Franca suffered a groin injury during August and sat out until February. Despite playing a few FA Cup games in March, he had yet to make his Premier League season debut until Wednesday and get the ground running. A last-minute goal helped Crystal Palace preserve at least one point in what could have been an embarrassing loss. Perhaps his latest effort will get him at least a few more opportunities down the road as Palace's season enters its last few games.