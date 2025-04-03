Fantasy Soccer
Matheus Franca headshot

Matheus Franca News: Short but excellent season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Franca scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Franca suffered a groin injury during August and sat out until February. Despite playing a few FA Cup games in March, he had yet to make his Premier League season debut until Wednesday and get the ground running. A last-minute goal helped Crystal Palace preserve at least one point in what could have been an embarrassing loss. Perhaps his latest effort will get him at least a few more opportunities down the road as Palace's season enters its last few games.

