Matheus Nascimento Injury: Remains out with hamstring issue

Nascimento is still working on his recovery from a hamstring problem, and his progress will be assessed in three weeks, Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze reports.

Nascimento suffered the injury in early April after featuring as a substitute in each of the first five league games of the 2026 campaign. While this blow impacts the depth of the squad, Joao Klauss will likely continue to lead the front line and potentially see more action with Nascimento sidelined at least for the next few weeks.