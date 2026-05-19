Matheus Nascimento headshot

Matheus Nascimento News: Closes out scoring in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Nascimento scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Nascimento closed out the scoring for the Galaxy in the final moments of the game, as he took advantage of a great play from Gabriel Pec to slot the ball home into the empty net. This was Nascimento's first goal of the season, but since he's been limited to bench minutes thus far, his fantasy upside will remain fairly low until he can secure a regular starting XI role.

Matheus Nascimento
Los Angeles Galaxy
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