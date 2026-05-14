Matheus Nascimento News: Features 13 minutes off bench

Nascimento came off the bench for 13 minutes in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City, creating one chance in his return to competitive action after missing several weeks with a hamstring problem.

Nascimento had been sidelined since early April after featuring as a substitute in each of LA Galaxy's first five league games, making his return to the matchday squad a welcome development for the club. Joao Klauss (foot) had been leading the front line during his absence but with his recent injury, it could let Nascimento see more playing time in the coming games for the Galaxy.