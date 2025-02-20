Matheus Nascimento News: Joins LA Galaxy on loan

Nascimento has joined LA Galaxy from Botafogo on loan for the 2025 season with a purchase option. He will occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot and an international roster slot, will be added to the club's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Galaxy acquired the Discovery Priority to Nascimento from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Additionally, LA will send Seattle $150,000 in 2026 GAM if the Galaxy exercise the permanent transfer option on Nascimento, the club announced. "Matheus has been exposed to the highest level of professional competitions in South America since signing at 16 and has been a consistent part of the national team for Brazil at every youth age group. He is an exciting prospect that will be able to continue his development in our environment and we look forward to him integrating into our group for the start of the MLS season," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz.

Nascimento joins LA Galaxy after scoring 12 goals and recording seven assists in 98 appearances for Botafogo from 2020-25. He contributed to one goal and one assist in five matches during the 2025 Campeonato Carioca, and two assists in nine appearances across all competitions in 2024. Nascimento made his professional debut at 16 and helped Botafogo win the Brazilian Serie B title in 2021, earning promotion to Serie A.