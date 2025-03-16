Fantasy Soccer
Matheus Nascimento headshot

Matheus Nascimento News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Nascimento (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Portland.

Nascimento was expected to be available for Sunday's game after recovering from the thigh issue that forced him since the start of the season with his new club. He returned to training this week and was deemed fit enough to feature on the bench for that game. While he may not be ready to start, he could feature as a substitute later on.

Matheus Nascimento
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
