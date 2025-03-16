Matheus Nascimento News: Returns to bench
Nascimento (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Portland.
Nascimento was expected to be available for Sunday's game after recovering from the thigh issue that forced him since the start of the season with his new club. He returned to training this week and was deemed fit enough to feature on the bench for that game. While he may not be ready to start, he could feature as a substitute later on.
