Matheus Nunes Injury: Could be limited Friday

Nunes (undisclosed) is uncertain for Friday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace as he continues to work back toward full fitness, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "Matheus, we will see. He is still not 100%."

Nunes returned to action off the bench against Bournemouth, playing the final 33 minutes, but he has yet to regain full fitness. The defender remains in contention Friday, though his readiness to handle a starting workload is uncertain. If Nunes is not fit enough to start, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis are the leading candidates to fill in at right-back against Palace.