Matheus Nunes Injury: Withdrawn ahead of kickoff

Nunes had to be withdrawn from Sunday's 3-0 Community Shield loss to Arsenal minutes ahead of kickoff due to an apparent injury, according to Oli Gamp of The Sun.

Nunes was on the bench for City as they began warm-ups for Sunday's match, but would not make it to kickoff, as the defender was consoled by medical staff before he was ultimately pulled from the match. This comes after he was unable to make it through warm-ups, with the club taking the cautious route and not risking him just a few days ahead of the season opener. This will leave City holding their breath ahead of the season, as he is their starting right-back and had broken out last season as one of the best in the league. If they are unable to rely on him to face Bournemouth on Aug. 23, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis are other options at right-back.