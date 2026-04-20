Matheus Nunes News: Earns assist

Nunes assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Arsenal.

Nunes earned an early assist against Arsenal as the full-back found Rayan Cherki in the 16th minute for the opening goal. This gives the defender his fifth assist all season, up to six goal contributions in 29 appearances (27 starts) this campaign. Since the move to full-back last season, he has started to find a new level of play, finding himself as one of the more productive right-backs in the league.