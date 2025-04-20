Matheus Nunes News: Notches assist

Nunes assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Everton.

Nunes was back in the starting XI Saturday after going unused last contest, seeing the full 90 minutes of work. He would prove useful after bagging an assist, finding Nico O'Reilly in the 84th minute of the win. This is his fifth assist of the season in 22 league appearances, with three coming since taking over more work on the right flank.