Matheus Pereira Injury: Inactive due to groin injury
Pereira is set to miss time with a groin issue, according to the MLS injury report.
Pereira was expected to provide a spark in the attack after making his first start of the season on April 11, but his injury has changed those plans. Raheem Edwards will get more opportunities on the wing for as long as Pereira is sidelined. Pereira had made just two MLS appearances prior to this blow.
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