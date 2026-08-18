Matheus Pereira Injury: Set to return Wednesday
Pereira (groin) is set to return following a long-term absence in Wednesday's match against Charlotte, John Molinaro reports.
Pereira has played just two matches this season before sustaining a groin injury, but the Brazilian is ready to return to action in this midweek match. He's likely to come off the bench due to his lack of match fitness, but his return will add another option for the left side of Toronto's defensive line.
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